Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at International Athletics Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the Open Athletics Cup in Belarus. The Track and Field Athletics Federation of Belarus reported.

The tournament was held on July 18-19 in Brest city. Athletes from Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by five athletes. They won one gold, two silver and a bronze medals.

On the first day, Darya Maslova won 5,000-meter race among women. Nursultan Keneshbekov became the third at the same distance among men. Musulman Dzholomanov took the second place in 1,500-meter race. On the second day, Nursultan Keneshbekov won a silver medal at a distance of 3,000 meters.