Kyrgyzstanis win 9 medals at International Athletics Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won nine medals at the International Track and Field Athletics Tournament. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Eurasian Athletics Meeting was held in Almaty on May 29-30. Athletes under 20 years from Kazakhstan, Belarus, India, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in it.

Kyrgyzstan was presented by 15 athletes. They won three gold, a silver and five bronze medals. Eva Kadyrova (100 meters) and Nursultan Keneshbekov (1,500 and 5,000 meters) took the first places. Cholpon Tazabekova (3,000 meters) took the second place.

Danil Karin (110 meters with barriers), Mikhail Soloshenko (800 meters), Eldiyar Kadyrov (1,500 meters, boys), Kalil kyzy Ainuska (1,500 meters, girls) and the quartet Denis Vlasenko, Umar Khan, Kalil kyzy Ainuska, Anastasia Borodina (mixed relay 4 × 400 meters) won bronze medals.