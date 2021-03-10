National athletics team of Kyrgyzstan wins 6 medals at tournament in Minsk

The track and field athletics team of Kyrgyzstan won six medals at the traditional International Track and Field Competition and the High Jump Tournament Memorial of Elizaveta Sosina (Minsk) among cadets. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Svetlana Mayer won a gold medal in long jump (5.17), Kalys Tashtanov also won gold in 1,500 meters race (4: 27.7). Anastasia Bondarenko won a silver medal in 60 meters race. Kalys Tashtanov won a bronze in 800 meters race, as well as Anastasia Bondarenko — in 200 meters race and Artem Slesarenko — in 60 meters race with hurdles.