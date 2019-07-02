Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Tournament in Baku

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the International Track and Field Tournament in Baku. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was attended by athletes from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, India, Iran and Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan was represented by four athletes, they all won medals.

Eldiyar Kadyrov won gold medal at a distance of 1,500 meters and silver medal at 800 meters distance among young men. Ainuska Kalil kyzy became the champion in similar races among girls. Eva Kadyrova won the 100 meters race. Cholpon Tazabekova took the second place at a distance of 1,500 meters.