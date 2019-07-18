Track and field athlete Darya Maslova wins gold medal in Belarus

Kyrgyzstani Darya Maslova won a gold medal at the Track and Field Athletics Cup in Belarus. The Track and Field Athletics Federation of Belarus reported.

The tournament started today in Brest city. Not only local, but also foreign athletes participate in it. Darya Maslova covered 5,000- meter distance for 15 minutes 55.59 seconds.

Another Kyrgyz athlete Nursultan Keneshbekov took the 3rd place at the same distance with the result 14 minutes 23.50 seconds.

Darya Maslova is the champion of Asia, the Asian Games and the World Universiade.