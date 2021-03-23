Adilet Kamchybekov wins bronze medal in para-athletics in Tunis

Adilet Kamchybekov won a bronze medal at the Para Athletics Grand Prix. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the agency, members of the national team of Kyrgyzstan in para-track and field athletics Adilet Kamchybekov and Arstanbek Bazarkulov, led by the coach Almaz Abirov, took part in the Grand Prix tournament, which was held from March 18 to March 20 in Tunis.

«Adilet Kamchybekov won a bronze medal in discus throwing. He also competed in group F-42 (standing) in javelin throw, where he took 7th place, in shot put — the 5th place.

Arstanbek Bazarkulov competed in F-34 group (in a wheelchair) in javelin throw and took the 8th place, in shot put — 7th place, and in discus throwing — the 4th place,» the state agency said.

More than 600 athletes from 59 countries of the world participated in the tournament.