Adilet Kamchybekov wins bronze medal in para-athletics in Tunis

Adilet Kamchybekov won a bronze medal at the Para Athletics Grand Prix. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.
«Adilet Kamchybekov won a bronze medal in discus throwing. He also competed in group F-42 (standing) in javelin throw, where he took 7th place, in shot put — the 5th place.
Arstanbek Bazarkulov competed in F-34 group (in a wheelchair) in javelin throw and took the 8th place, in shot put — 7th place, and in discus throwing — the 4th place,» the state agency said.
More than 600 athletes from 59 countries of the world participated in the tournament.