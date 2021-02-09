16:34
USD 84.80
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.14
English

Musulman Jolomanov wins bronze medal at Open Championship in Turkey

Track and field athlete Musulman Jolomanov won a bronze medal at the Open Championship in Turkey. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The championship was held on February 5-6 in Istanbul. At least 111 athletes from nine countries of the world participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by members of the national athletics team Musulman Jolomanov and Almaz Esenzhanov.

«Musulman Jolomanov took the 3rd place at a distance of 1,500 meters and set the indoor record of Kyrgyzstan, as well as took the 6th place at a distance of 3,000 meters. Almaz Esenzhanov took the 16th place at a distance of 1,500 meters and 10th — at 3,000 meters,» the state agency reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/182849/
views: 128
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Maria Korobitskaya secures berth at Tokyo Olympics
Coach of Satymkul Dzhumanazarov, Darya Maslova passes away
Track athletes from Kyrgyzstan win four medals in Iran
Kyrgyzstani wins International Marathon in Kazakhstan
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals in Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at International Athletics Tournament
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Olympic champion Tatyana Kolpakova
Track and field athlete Darya Maslova wins gold medal in Belarus
Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at International Athletics Tournament
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Tournament in Baku
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
9 February, Tuesday
15:29
Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Russia and USA to be replaced Ambassadors of Kyrgyzstan to Russia and USA to be repla...
15:25
Nazira Dyusheeva appointed President of Academy of Education of Kyrgyzstan
15:17
Musulman Jolomanov wins bronze medal at Open Championship in Turkey
14:55
Kawasaki syndrome confirmed in 15 children in Kyrgyzstan
14:43
Health Ministry gets 4 tons of medical cargo from British Embassy and WHO