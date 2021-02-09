Musulman Jolomanov wins bronze medal at Open Championship in Turkey

Track and field athlete Musulman Jolomanov won a bronze medal at the Open Championship in Turkey. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The championship was held on February 5-6 in Istanbul. At least 111 athletes from nine countries of the world participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by members of the national athletics team Musulman Jolomanov and Almaz Esenzhanov.

«Musulman Jolomanov took the 3rd place at a distance of 1,500 meters and set the indoor record of Kyrgyzstan, as well as took the 6th place at a distance of 3,000 meters. Almaz Esenzhanov took the 16th place at a distance of 1,500 meters and 10th — at 3,000 meters,» the state agency reported.