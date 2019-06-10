Ex-Chairman of the Board of Manas OJSC becomes EEC Minister

Former Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC Nurbek Akmatov became a new Member of the Board (Minister) of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) from Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the EEC reported.

He is reportedly in charge of the issues of the customs regulation in the Eurasian Economic Union. Nurlan Akmatov replaced Mukai Kadyrkulov at his post.

The new member of the EEC Board, like his predecessor, is a professional customs officer. Nurlan Akmatov started working for the customs authorities of Kyrgyzstan in 1995 and climbed career ladder from an ordinary inspector to the Chairman of the State Customs Committee.

From 2011 to 2018, he had worked as Deputy Head of Gazprom Neft Asia, and in 2018–2019 — headed the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC.