Foreigner opens illegal betting company in Kyrgyzstan

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detected a sustainable scheme for generating income from illegal activities organized by foreign citizens. Press center of SCNS reported.

In spite of the ban on bookmaker activity, representatives of «T» office, using the possibilities of commercial banks, payment terminals and the system of international electronic payments, established «E» LLC. Through the Internet, information and telecommunications means they took bets on the results of sports games.

The illegal incomes were transferred to the accounts of a foreign bank and a foreign payment system.

As a part of pre-trial proceedings, 35.7 million soms and $ 31,100 were seized.

Since 2016, the company has transferred more than a billion soms to foreign banks outside the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of «E» LLC, citizen of a foreign state, was placed in detention center of SCNS. Investigation is underway.