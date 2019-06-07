14:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Foreigner opens illegal betting company in Kyrgyzstan

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detected a sustainable scheme for generating income from illegal activities organized by foreign citizens. Press center of SCNS reported.

In spite of the ban on bookmaker activity, representatives of «T» office, using the possibilities of commercial banks, payment terminals and the system of international electronic payments, established «E» LLC. Through the Internet, information and telecommunications means they took bets on the results of sports games.

The illegal incomes were transferred to the accounts of a foreign bank and a foreign payment system.

As a part of pre-trial proceedings, 35.7 million soms and $ 31,100 were seized.

Since 2016, the company has transferred more than a billion soms to foreign banks outside the Kyrgyz Republic.

The head of «E» LLC, citizen of a foreign state, was placed in detention center of SCNS. Investigation is underway.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Foreigners arrived in Kyrgyzstan can register online
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Kyrgyzstan to simplify registration of foreigners
SCNS suppresses channel for transportation of foreigners through Kyrgyzstan
Foreigners violating traffic rules in Kyrgyzstan to be fined at border
360 foreigners serve sentences in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan increases state fee for employment of foreign workers
Kyrgyzstan to spend 590,000 soms on expulsion of foreign prisoners in 2019
Citizens of Kazakhstan and Russia most of all visit Kyrgyzstan
About 12,000 foreigners come to Kyrgyzstan every year to work
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July