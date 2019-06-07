11:22
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss single visa regime in Central Asia

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan and the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan discussed creation of a single visa regime for the countries of Central Asia. Press service of the Parliament reported.

A delegation of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan arrived in Osh the day before to participate in the meeting of the 2nd Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation. The parties discussed issues of unification of the laws of the two countries, adoption of regulatory legal acts regulating the economic interaction, monitoring the implementation of previously adopted bilateral agreements.

«It was stressed that measures are being taken to develop cooperation between Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan and Andijan, Namangan and Fergana regions of Uzbekistan. The issues of development of cooperation in the sphere of tourism, including creation of a single visa regime for the countries of Central Asia, were raised,» the message says.

The first meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation was held in 2018 in Fergana. It was created for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, strengthening of economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.
