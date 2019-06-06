10:54
Extremist attempts to rob bank in Jalal-Abad

Police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of robbery in Jalal-Abad. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The man came to the branch of Companion bank and began to threaten a cashier with a pistol.

«The woman managed to close the door and press an alarm button. The suspect fled the scene. Criminal police officers arrested the man. A pistol, as well as extremist literature were found during a search. In addition, it was found out that the citizen communicates with members of terrorist organizations via Telegram channel,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.
