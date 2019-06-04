Members of Almazbek Atambayev’s party to hold rally on June 8

SDPK decided on the date of a rally. Deputy Chairwoman of the political organization Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the protest is scheduled for June 8. The peaceful rally will be held at Forum building.

Demands of the supporters of Almazbek Atambayev include release of the defendants in the criminal case on modernization of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant, in particular, the former Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, as well as termination of criminal prosecution of the ex-mayors of Bishkek Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov. The protesters will also demand to release the convicted ex-chief of the 9Service of the State Committee for National Security Damir Musakeev.

«We will inform you about all the other topics that we will discuss during our rally,» said Kunduz Zholdubaeva.

Ex-President Almazbek Atambayev is also expected to take part in the rally.