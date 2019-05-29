18:20
SDPK plans to hold rally in support of defendants in Bishkek HPP case

SDPK plans to hold a rally, presumably on June 7-8. Deputy Chairwoman of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the protest will not be indefinite and will take one day.

«We will hold a peaceful rally in defense of our political prisoners. I am talking about Sapar Isakov, Kubanychbek Kulmatov, Albek Ibraimov and others, who were brought to justice on false accusations. This list, of course, includes the ex-chief of the 9th Service of the SCNS, bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev, Damir Musakeev. We planned to time it to the anniversary of the arrest of the politicians, but we will adjust the date taking into account Orozo Ait holiday,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

She added that the former president Almazbek Atambayev would take part in the rally. It will take place at the Forum building.
