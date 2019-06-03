Emir Kusturica plans to shoot film about Genghis Khan based on Aitmatov’s book

Film director Emir Kusturica plans to make a film about the Khan of the Mongolian Empire, Genghis Khan, based on the book by Chingiz Aitmatov. RIA Novisti reports.

Emir Kusturica announced his intention during the International Film Festival «Hero and Time» in Zheleznovodsk (Russia). «I now have an idea to make a film about Genghis Khan, a huge film about one person, who was not loved here and in the West, about what kind of person he is,» the media outlet quoted the film director as saying.

According to Emir Kusturica, the film will be shot based on the book of the great writer Chingiz Aitmatov. «I have a very good book by Chingiz Aitmatov, a very good writer, I think this film will be ready by the next festival,» he said.

According to the film director, one of the scenes can be filmed in the Caucasus. «I have a scene when Genghis Khan comes to the river and he has to wait for it to freeze to cross it. Now I think where to shoot this scene — in the Caucasus or in Siberia,» he said.

Emir Kusturica is a renowned Serbian film director and film actor, who has won awards of the largest film festivals in Europe, including two Golden Palm Awards at Cannes Film Festival.