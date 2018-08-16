10:47
Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry launches flash mob to anniversary of Aitmatov

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia launched a flash mob, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the writer Chingiz Aitmatov. TASS reported.

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova announced the campaign at a briefing.

«Paying tribute to the memory of an outstanding writer, we propose during 2018 to take part in flash mobs in Russian #chitaemAitmatova and in a multilingual project #readAitmatov,» the diplomat noted.

Participants are invited to read out their favorite excerpts from the author’s works and post them on social networks using the hashtags.

According to Maria Zakharova, the flash mob will attract attention of the younger generation in the post-Soviet space and in other countries of the world to Aitmatov’s works.

«Everyone can learn something important for himself in the works of the writer and find wise answers to eternal questions that concern all humanity, regardless of age, national, ethnic or religious affiliation,» said Maria Zakharova.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan launched an online flash mob World Reads Aitmatov in January 2018.
