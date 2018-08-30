14:09
Israel reads works by Chingiz Aitmatov

Israel hosts a campaign The World reads Aitmatov. Rossotrudnichestvo reported.

In honor of the jubilee of the writer, the Russian Cultural Center in Tel Aviv announced joining the campaign on the Internet The World Reads Aitmatov. In 2018, the world marks the 90th anniversary of the birth of the writer Chingiz Aitmatov.

Everyone interested is invited. It is necessary to shot a video reading an excerpt from any work by Aitmatov in any language.

At the beginning of the video with a length not more than two minutes, participants of the campaign should introduce themselves, name the country and the city where they live. The video should be posted on social networks with a hashtag #Aitmatov #ReadAitmatov.

The campaign will last until December 12.
