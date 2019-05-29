Sooronbai Jeenbekov awarded Order of the First President of Kazakhstan

The Head of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree awarding the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Belarus the Order of the First President of Kazakhstan — Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. Press service of Akorda reported.

The decree outlines that Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko were awarded the Orders " to mark the 25th anniversary of the ​​Eurasian integration concept and the 5th anniversary of signing the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as for special contribution to the deepening and expansion of cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan."

Armenia is also a member of the EEU, but its Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was not awarded.

The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the first time voiced the idea of ​​forming the Eurasian Union on the basis of a single economic space and a joint defense policy on March 29, 1994 during his visit to Moscow.