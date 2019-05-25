13:24
EDB forecasts Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth of 4 percent in 2019

Economists of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) expect Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth at the level of 4 percent in 2019. Macroeconomic review of the bank for January-April says.

It is noted that the growth will largely ensure expansion of gold production. At the same time, the uncertainty in the industrial sector, excluding the gold-mining factor, will continue until the resumption of work of oil refineries.

Investment activity during 2019 and in the medium term will largely be formed through implementation of state projects financed from external sources.

«According to our estimates, under the influence of a moderate dynamics of domestic demand and a weak price situation on world food markets, inflation will be 2.1 percent in 2019,» the report says.
