New EU-Kyrgyzstan agreement drawn up taking into account EEU membership

A new cooperation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union was developed taking into account the participation of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). The Head of the EU Delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic Eduard Auer told reporters.

According to him, negotiations on a new expanded agreement have been conducted for two years to make it comprehensive. At the same time, the EU respects the right of each of the countries of the Union to participate in any integration association.

«Therefore, the new agreement between the EU and the Kyrgyz Republic took into account the rules of the EEU. We hope to complete the negotiations in the near future. But we cannot say that it will be signed in the beginning of July during Federica Mogherini’s visit to Kyrgyzstan. However, this option is not excluded. It is worth noting that the new cooperation agreement between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan will be indefinite,» Eduard Auer said.
