Smuggling of vehicles. Financial police detect another expensive truck

Fact of smuggling of Volvo-РН12 truck according to the previously detected corruption scheme was revealed in Kyrgyzstan. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the financial police, the truck produced in 2004 was detained in Chui region. It was found out that the heavy truck was brought to Kyrgyzstan in 2017 and registered in Uzgen district of Osh region using forged documents without the vehicle itself. It was repeatedly re-registered in other districts of the country.

«Officials of the Department of Registration of Vehicles and Drivers for Uzgen district caused damage to the state in a particularly large amount — more than 2 million soms. The state service carries out activities for the compensation of the damage,» the state agency stressed.

The case on smuggling of expensive vehicles is under investigation. At least 13 criminal cases were initiated, 120 trucks were arrested on the facts of import of such vehicles without payment of customs duties.
