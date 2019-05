The volume of water in Toktogul reservoir is slightly above 13.6 billion cubic meters. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told at a meeting of Respublika — Ata Jurt faction of the Parliament.

According to him, the volume of water in the reservoir is above the norm.

«In 2018, there was 19.3 billion cubic meters at this time. Low water period is coming, which will continue for the next three — five years,» Kubatbek Boronov said.