Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir increases

Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir has reached 9,432 billion cubic meters. The current volume of water is noticeably higher than both one year ago and one month ago.

A year ago, on the same date, there were 7,974 billion cubic meters of water in the reservoir. A month ago, this figure was 8,528 billion cubic meters.

There is also a significant increase in water inflow compared to outflow. To date, the inflow is 1,042 cubic meters per second, while the water outflow is 330 cubic meters per second.

For comparison, a month ago, the average daily inflow was 386 cubic meters per second with a outflow of 203 cubic meters per second. A year ago, these figures were: inflow — 699 cubic meters per second, and outflow — 118 cubic meters per second.