Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter

The winter of 2025–2026 is expected to be the most challenging. The Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

He explained that the situation is due to low water levels at Toktogul hydropower station.

«Compared to last year, there is 1.6 billion cubic meters less water. In 2024, there were 12.4 billion cubic meters, which was already very low and caused serious concern. This year, it’s even less. This means electricity generation will drop by 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours,» the minister said.

Taalaibek Ibraev urged all consumers to follow rules and save electricity. He added that the country plans to overcome the energy crisis by 2028.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev reported that electricity consumption in 2025 is expected to reach 18.9 billion kilowatt-hours, with production over the first seven months totaling 9.24 billion kilowatt-hours. To cover the heating season, Kyrgyzstan plans to import 4,003 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.

According to the Ministry of Energy, electricity consumption in 2024 reached 17.8 billion kilowatt-hours.