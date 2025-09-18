19:50
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter

The winter of 2025–2026 is expected to be the most challenging. The Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev said in an interview with Kabar news agency.

He explained that the situation is due to low water levels at Toktogul hydropower station.

«Compared to last year, there is 1.6 billion cubic meters less water. In 2024, there were 12.4 billion cubic meters, which was already very low and caused serious concern. This year, it’s even less. This means electricity generation will drop by 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours,» the minister said.

Taalaibek Ibraev urged all consumers to follow rules and save electricity. He added that the country plans to overcome the energy crisis by 2028.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev reported that electricity consumption in 2025 is expected to reach 18.9 billion kilowatt-hours, with production over the first seven months totaling 9.24 billion kilowatt-hours. To cover the heating season, Kyrgyzstan plans to import 4,003 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.

According to the Ministry of Energy, electricity consumption in 2024 reached 17.8 billion kilowatt-hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/344061/
views: 107
Print
Related
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan sign protocol on electricity supply
Small HPPs increase electricity generation by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Tajikistan to limit electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan account for 52 percent of Russia's electricity exports
Over 5,000 consumers to be disconnected from electricity due to unpaid bills
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
Capacity of Voenno-Antonovka substation increased 2.5 times
500,000 modern electricity meters to be installed by the end of 2025
Three substations built and commissioned in Naryn region
Electricity demand in Kyrgyzstan grows by 3-10 percent annually
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
19:22
Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister warns of toughest winter Low water level at Toktogul reservoir: Energy Minister...
19:13
Kyrgyzstan showcases products of domestic garment manufacturers in Paris
18:16
Sadyr Japarov receives Heads of Government of Organization of Turkic States
17:27
Kyrgyz woman serving sentence in China returned home
17:18
SCNS Chairman on renaming Jalal-Abad and possible capital relocation