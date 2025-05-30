Data on Toktogul reservoir’s water level classified

Data on the water level in Toktogul reservoir have been classified and are no longer published.

Previously, the website of Electric Stations JSC provided daily updates on the state of the Toktogul reservoir, including inflow and outflow volumes.

As the company explained, these figures are now classified as «for official use only». Statistical reports on the status of the Toktogul reservoir have been classified as relating to strategically important facilities since May 15, 2025. Data on water volume can be obtained by submitting an official request to authorized government agencies, including the State Committee for National Security.

The last update from Electric Stations JSC about the water level in Toktogul reservoir was two weeks ago, when it stood at 9,529 billion cubic meters.