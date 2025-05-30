14:27
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Data on Toktogul reservoir’s water level classified

Data on the water level in Toktogul reservoir have been classified and are no longer published.

Previously, the website of Electric Stations JSC provided daily updates on the state of the Toktogul reservoir, including inflow and outflow volumes.

As the company explained, these figures are now classified as «for official use only». Statistical reports on the status of the Toktogul reservoir have been classified as relating to strategically important facilities since May 15, 2025. Data on water volume can be obtained by submitting an official request to authorized government agencies, including the State Committee for National Security.

The last update from Electric Stations JSC about the water level in Toktogul reservoir was two weeks ago, when it stood at 9,529 billion cubic meters.
link: https://24.kg/english/330988/
views: 97
Print
Related
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir increases
Water level rises in Toktogul reservoir, outflow hits record lows
Water level in Toktogul reservoir: Water inflow exceeds flow
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir: Water inflow exceeds flow
Water level in Toktogul reservoir decreasing despite growing inflow
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir exceeds last year's level
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.4 billion cubic meters
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir reaches 11.8 billion cubic meters
Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12.1 billion cubic meters
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir reaches 12,852 billion cubic meters
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek
30 May, Friday
13:53
Data on Toktogul reservoir’s water level classified Data on Toktogul reservoir’s water level classified
13:50
Beach of Zolotiye Peski resort to be opened in June after reconstruction
13:49
President approves procedure for alienation of land for national projects
13:47
Activists urge to stop pressure on independent journalism
13:45
Construction of emergency medical hospital in Bishkek discussed in Doha