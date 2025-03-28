16:09
Water level in Toktogul reservoir decreasing despite growing inflow

As of today, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir is 8.435 billion cubic meters. The National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan company reported.

Despite the fact that the current water level significantly exceeds the figure for the same period last year (7.232 billion cubic meters), there is a decrease compared to last month. A month ago, on February 28, 2025, the volume of water in the reservoir was 8.874 billion cubic meters.

Currently, a significant increase in the average daily water inflow into the reservoir has been recorded. To date, the inflow is 406 cubic meters per second, while a month ago this figure was at the level of 182 cubic meters per second. A year earlier, the inflow was 302 cubic meters per second.

However, despite the increase in inflow, the water flow remains high and is 383 cubic meters per second. A month ago, the average daily flow was even higher — 484 cubic meters per second, and a year ago it was significantly lower — 194 cubic meters per second.
