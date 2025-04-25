18:32
Water level in Toktogul reservoir: Water inflow exceeds flow

To date, the water volume in Toktogul reservoir is 8,772 billion cubic meters. Electric Stations JSC reported.

Currently, the average daily water inflow into the reservoir is 399 cubic meters per second, while the average daily flow is 191 cubic meters per second. Thus, the water inflow significantly exceeds the flow.

For comparison: a month ago, on March 25, 2025, the water volume in Toktogul reservoir was 8,416 billion cubic meters. The average daily inflow was then 324 cubic meters per second, and the average daily flow was 188 cubic meters per second.

A year ago, on April 25, 2024, the water volume in the reservoir was noticeably lower — 7,519 billion cubic meters. Moreover, the average daily water inflow during that period was higher than the current one and amounted to 600 cubic meters per second, and the average daily flow was 163 cubic meters per second.
