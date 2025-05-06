Water level rises in Toktogul reservoir, outflow hits record lows

As of today, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir has reached 8,848 billion cubic meters, according to data from the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC (NENK).

This marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year, when the water volume stood at 7,757 billion cubic meters.

In addition, the water outflow has decreased significantly. The current average daily outflow is just 176 cubic meters per second, while the inflow is nearly three times higher — 431 cubic meters per second. For comparison, on the same date last year, the outflow was 356 cubic meters per second, and the inflow was 400 cubic meters per second.

Figures as of May 5, 2025, show a similar trend: with a water volume of 8,772 billion cubic meters, the inflow was 399 cubic meters per second, and the outflow — 191 cubic meters per second.