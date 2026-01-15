Cabinet of Ministers announces current water level at Toktogul reservoir

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held a meeting with the heads of relevant government agencies, presidential plenipotentiary representatives in the regions, and district state administration leaders, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the meeting focused on preparations for the autumn—winter period of 2025–2026 of the country’s economy and population. A report by the Ministry of Energy was also heard.

«According to the information presented, electricity consumption continues to grow. Last year, nationwide electricity consumption totaled 19.3 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 900 million kilowatt-hours more than in 2024. Of the total volume consumed, 15.4 billion kilowatt-hours were generated domestically, while 3.9 billion kilowatt-hours were imported. This year, Kyrgyzstan is experiencing a decline in water inflow.

In particular, the volume of water in Toktogul reservoir currently stands at 9,102 billion cubic meters, which is 1,631 billion cubic meters less than during the same period in 2025,» the statement said.

In this regard, specialists warn that a water deficit could lead to reduced electricity generation. The need for strict compliance with established electricity consumption limits was emphasized, although analysis shows that these limits are not always observed in practice.

As for coal supplies, to successfully get through the heating season, the country needs to stockpile 3,174,792 tons of coal, with sufficient reserves currently available. Adequate stocks of coal and fuel oil have also been formed at the Bishkek and Osh Heating and Power Plants.

Following the meeting, Bakyt Torobaev instructed the heads of all institutions to operate in an enhanced mode during the heating season. He stressed the importance of fully and uninterruptedly supplying the population and socially significant facilities with fuel, as well as ensuring stable electricity and heat supply, and ordered officials to be prepared for possible changes in weather conditions in the near future.