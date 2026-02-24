15:34
Water volume at Toktogul HPP to reach 6.8 billion cubic meters by April 1

By April 1, the water volume in Toktogul hydroelectric power plant (HPP) reservoir is expected to amount to 6.8 billion cubic meters. Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev said at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, at the beginning of 2026 the reservoir contained 9.4 billion cubic meters of water.

The minister added that electricity losses have decreased — from 12.1 percent in 2022 to 10.16 percent in 2025.

According to data from the Ministry of Energy announced in 2024, the «dead level» of the Toktogul reservoir stands at approximately 6.5 billion cubic meters. Below this mark, hydropower units are unable to operate under normal conditions.

In September 2025, Taalaibek Ibraev reported that the water volume in Toktogul reservoir was 1.6 billion cubic meters lower than a year earlier. He noted that in autumn 2024 the figure stood at 12.4 billion cubic meters. Thus, at the start of the 2025/26 heating season, the volume was approximately 10.8 billion cubic meters.
