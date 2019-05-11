16:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

UNDP has new Resident Representative to Kyrgyzstan

UNDP has a new Resident Representative to Kyrgyzstan — Louise Chamberlain. She has assumed her new position on May 8, 2019. The UN Development Program reported.

In 2018, a reform took place in the UNDP system, as a result of which a separate representative of the organization appeared.

Louise Chamberlain started her career in 1994 as Investment Advisor and she has worked in Newsec AB (JSC) till 1999 in Stockholm.

From June 1999 to 2000 Ms. Chamberlain worked as Project Evaluator and Monitoring Assistant (UNV Specialist) in Palestine.

From 2000 to 2003 she worked as Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist in the World Bank.

Between 2003 and 2008 Louise Chamberlain worked as Assistant Resident Representative in UNDP Sri Lanka Colombo (2003-2005) and UNDP Somalia Nairobi (2006-2008).

Prior this appointment Ms. Chamberlain has been the UNDP Resident Representative a.i. in Ethiopia for the period from December 2018 to May 2019.

Louise Chamberlain holds a Master of Science M.Sc. equiv. (Business and Economics) from the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) of Sweden.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
UNDP servers in Finland hacked on pretext of assistance to Kyrgyzstan
UNDP Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan fascinated by Kyrgyz chapan
Camera traps installed in Kan-Achuu nature park
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan gets 22 new cars
Year of regions’ development. Orchard to help in fight against natural disasters
Border guards to capture incidents at border with help of video recorders
UN supports initiative to declare 2018 Year of Development of Regions
UNDP ready to support national project Taza Koom and government reforms
6,000 items of goods from Kyrgyzstan gain access to EU market
Schools in Kyrgyzstan to get "climate boxes"
Popular
Bishkek celebrates 74th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War Bishkek celebrates 74th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march
Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek