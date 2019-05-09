12:20
Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek

Meeting-requiem, dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, started in Bishkek.

Divisions of the Bishkek garrison marched in front of the participants. The meeting began with the orchestra performing «Victory Day» song. Speech of the President, laying wreaths at the Eternal Flame and a minute of silence in memory of those killed during the Great Patriotic War are also expected.

Hundreds of people came to Victory Square long before the event. Many hold portraits of veterans.
