No Victory Day parade planned in Bishkek

Parade will not take place on Victory Day in Bishkek. The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan told about the planned activities.

Thus, a requiem meeting dedicated to the 79th anniversary of the Victory will be held on Victory Square. The solemn event is planned to be attended by the political, military-political leadership, veterans of war, labor and the Armed Forces of the country, the diplomatic and military diplomatic corps of foreign states accredited in Kyrgyzstan, the public, youth and schoolchildren, as well as guests of the capital.

The requiem meeting will end with a solemn march of the personnel of the Bishkek garrison units.

It is also planned to hold Immortal Regiment international campaign.

In addition, open doors day will be held in all military units and institutions of the Armed Forces, and traditional courage lessons in honor of Victory Day will be held in secondary schools of the republic.