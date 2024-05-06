Kyrgyzstan to pay veterans of Great Patriotic War more than Russia

Veterans of the Great Patriotic War in the CIS countries receive special cash payments on the occasion of the Victory Day.

At least 41 war veterans live in Kyrgyzstan to date. Each of them will receive 100,000 soms from the presidential fund (about $1,126) by May 9.

In Kazakhstan, veterans will receive from 1.5 to 2.1 million tenge, or from $3,500 to $4,000.

This is almost ten times more than Russia is going to pay its WWII veterans. According to Izvestia, war veterans in Russia will receive a single federal payment of 10,000 rubles (about $109). In addition to regional payments and payments in large cities, for example, in Moscow, the participants of the Great Patriotic War will receive additional 25,000 rubles.

As for other states of the former Soviet Union, it is known that the cash payment on the occasion of Victory Day this year in Belarus is about $1,226, or 4,000 Belarusian rubles.

In Azerbaijan, veterans will receive approximately the same amount — $1,200, or 2,000 manat.

There’s no information on other countries yet. But, most likely, by analogy with the past and other years, payments on the occasion of Victory Day will be approximately the same in all republics of the former Soviet Union.