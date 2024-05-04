11:02
President Sadyr Japarov to attend Victory Parade in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Moscow on May 9. The press service of the head of state confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

«The visit is expected. An official announcement is planned in the next few days. There is no information yet about any bilateral meetings within the framework of this trip,» the press service said.

In 2023, Sadyr Japarov was in Moscow on Victory Day. Heads of other Central Asian countries were also invited to the parade. It is not yet known who will be in the capital of the Russian Federation on Victory Day this year.
