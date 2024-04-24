Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Russia this year

The traditional Immortal Regiment procession will not be held this year in Russia due to existing threats to public security. Interfax reported, citing the co-chair of the Central Headquarters of Immortal Regiment of Russia movement Elena Tsunaeva.

She noted that this year’s commemorative events will start on May 1. It is again proposed to hold Immortal Regiment campaign on public transport, on which it is proposed to place portraits of heroes of the Great Patriotic War. In addition, the organizers propose to place portraits on means of water and aviation transport.

«Another format that has become in demand, and we also propose to continue it, is the ‘Gallery of Memory’. In public places, parks, public gardens we propose to place portraits of heroes of the Great Patriotic War, holders of the Order of Glory, heroes of the Soviet Union with information about them, about their exploits,» Elena Tsunaeva added.

Traditional processions also did not take place in Russia in 2023.