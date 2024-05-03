12:21
International Flame of Memory campaign to take place in Kyrgyzstan

Flame of Memory — a piece of the Eternal Flame from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin — is arriving in Bishkek and Osh. The campaign starts on May 3 in Alexandrovsky Garden in Moscow. The participants will deliver a part of the Eternal Flame to hero-cities and 15 countries of the world. The Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the diplomatic mission, Flame of Memory will be delivered to Bishkek by Vladislav Demin, a famous Russian actor and martial arts master, ambassador of the Popular Front, and to Osh — by Mikhail Mamaev, a famous actor and Vladimir Putin’s confidant.

The ceremony of transfer of the Flame of Memory to Kyrgyz organizations in Bishkek will take place on May 4 at 11 a.m. in the Victory Park named after Dair Asanov at the Southern Gate at the monument to the siege survivors of Leningrad.

In Osh it will take place at 12.30 p.m. at the memorial complex Eternal Flame. Flame of Memory will also be transferred to Panfilov division, delivered to Jalal-Abad, Uzgen, Kyzyl-Kiya. Participants of the campaign from Kyrgyzstan will deliver the Flame of Memory to many cities and districts of the country.

Each lamp will become a symbol of common memory at events timed to Victory Day.

A concert of Vlad Demin will take place on May 4 at 3 p.m. in the large hall of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.
