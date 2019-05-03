12:34
President: None of threats will destroy unity of people of Kyrgyzstan

People proved their unity in the early 1990s against the background of the collapse of the Soviet Union. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on the 25th anniversary of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan.

He outlined that the events of the 1990s were a history lesson for all countries.

«Consequences of the conflict in the south of the republic in 1990 left a mark on the growth of tension in inter-ethnic interaction. The Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan was created in search of a response to these challenges,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

According to the head of state, people have gathered centuries-old experience of community sense, consistency of interests, and opposition to external and internal threats.

«The Kyrgyz people have always preserved and supported the spiritual diversity and coexistence of different nationalities. The Kyrgyz people have a keen sense of justice, a sense of harmony and integrity with others. All these characteristics are very important right now, when the issues of building a national identity and community integration are acute,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that only being united the people can resist global competition and develop the country.
