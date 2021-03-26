Sadyr Japarov meets with head of Assembly of Peoples of Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the Council of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan Abdygany Erkebaev. Press service of the head of state reports.

Abdygany Erkebaev told that an interdepartmental working group is being created with participation of independent experts to develop an action plan for implementation of the Concept for Development of Civil Identity Kyrgyz Zharany for 2021-2026. It is aimed at strengthening the unity of the people and interethnic relations.

He also drew attention to the possibility of rendering assistance in improving the material and technical situation of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan, including reconstruction of the building.

The head of state noted significant contribution of the Assembly to the cultural and socio-economic development of the country, as well as to strengthening unity of the people and interethnic relations.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that strengthening of unity of the people is a strategic direction. Therefore, he called on the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan to conduct active explanatory work in conjunction with the relevant state structures and local self-government bodies.

The President assured that the involved state bodies would study the possibility of improving the material and technical base of the Assembly and providing it with the necessary support.