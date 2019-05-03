Kyrgyzstan’s national youth volleyball team wins tournament in Russia

Youth national volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan (under 23) won the International Tournament Commonwealth Cup. Volleyball Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Competitions were held on May 1-2 in Khabarovsk city (Russia) with participation of six teams from Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. At the group stage, the Kyrgyz team defeated Pamir (Tajikistan) — 3: 0 and DVGMU (Khabarovsk) — 3: 2 teams. In the semifinal, it defeated Chita — 3: 0, and in the final — Amurstroy (Blagoveshchensk) — 3: 1.

«At this tournament, our team competed under the name Zhashtyk and under the guidance of a coach Uchkun Maralov,» the federation added.