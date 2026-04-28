Kyrgyz volleyball team secures another victory at tournament in China

The volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan has recorded another win at a tournament in China, the Volleyball Federation reported.

The team faced Kazakhstan and claimed a confident 3–0 victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Kyrgyzstan defeated Hong Kong (3–0) and Russia (3–2), but lost to the host team from China.

Four teams — Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia — are competing for medals.

Kyrgyzstan is represented by a team from the Kyrgyz State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports, strengthened by several national team players.