CSTO Deputy Secretary General tells about meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan

Heads of defense ministries of CSTO countries met with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valery Semerikov told journalists.

«It is important that the participants — the Ministers of Defense — were received by the President of Kyrgyzstan. At the meeting, he was informed about the plans and issues being considered at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense. The President of Kyrgyzstan drew attention to the need to implement the priorities that Kyrgyzstan announced during its chairmanship in CSTO,» Valery Semerikov told.