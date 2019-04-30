15:38
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

CSTO Deputy Secretary General tells about meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan

Heads of defense ministries of CSTO countries met with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The Deputy Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Valery Semerikov told journalists.

«It is important that the participants — the Ministers of Defense — were received by the President of Kyrgyzstan. At the meeting, he was informed about the plans and issues being considered at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Defense. The President of Kyrgyzstan drew attention to the need to implement the priorities that Kyrgyzstan announced during its chairmanship in CSTO,» Valery Semerikov told.
link:
views: 31
Print
Related
CSTO Defense Ministers discuss situation on Tajikistan - Afghanistan border
Bishkek hosts meeting of CSTO Council of Ministers of Defense
Sooronbai Jeenbekov names 6 priorities for CSTO in coming year
President of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana to attend meeting of CSTO leaders
CSTO Secretary General leaves office
CSTO countries plan to compile single list of terrorist organizations
CSTO to conduct military exercises in Central Asia
Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik border to be discussed at CSTO level
CSTO countries urge to focus on combating ISIL on the Internet
Activation of terrorists in Afghanistan threatens CSTO countries
Popular
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyz President tells about importance of joint work
One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation One Belt, One Road. Agreement between EEU and PRC ready for implementation
One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration One Belt, One Road. Kyrgyzstan has prospects in global integration
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays Kyrgyzstanis to rest for 4 days during May holidays