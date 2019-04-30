12:37
Some Bishkek districts to be left without water today

Water supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended today. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Drinking water supply will be stopped from 9.00 to 17.00 in the residential areas Orok, Archa-Beshik, Ak-Ordo, Ak- Orgo (block number 40), in the villages of Orok rural administration: Sarban, Dzhal, Verkhny Orok, Nizhny Orok, Selektsionnoe, Novoe Selektsionnoe, Kashka-Bash, Kultar, including Archa-Beshik residential area due to maintenance work at Bashkara-Suu water intake.

Bishkek City Administration asks citizens, businesses and institutions to stock up on drinking water.
