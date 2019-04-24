10:10
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Uzbekistan resumes export of cars to Kyrgyzstan

GM Uzbekistan began export of Ravon brand cars to Kyrgyzstan. Official website of the company says.

As it was previously reported, the company has been exporting cars to Belarus, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. Cars are also being assembled at Kazakhstan’s plant «SaryarkaAvtoProm in Kostanay city (Kazakhstan).

«2019 has been declared the Year of Development of Export Potential at GM Uzbekistan, and today the company is in talks to expand its activities in this area,» the report says.

Following the visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, it was reported that deliveries of cars and trucks, buses, agricultural, municipal and special equipment, household electrical equipment are expected from the neighboring country to Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan intends to resume Tashkent – Tamchi flights
Data on Kyrgyzstan’s trade with Uzbekistan differ by millions of dollars
Export of Kyrgyz cheese to Uzbekistan increases 90 times
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan resolve potato export problem
Uzbek power engineers to rest at Issyk-Kul Aurora resort
Investments in Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan as an example to follow
Uzbekistan ready to simplify rules of stay of Kyrgyzstanis on reciprocal basis
Twenty percent of tourists visiting Uzbekistan are Kyrgyzstanis
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan almost doubles in 2018
Smuggling of $ 3.5 million from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Popular
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms