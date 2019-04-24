Uzbekistan resumes export of cars to Kyrgyzstan

GM Uzbekistan began export of Ravon brand cars to Kyrgyzstan. Official website of the company says.

As it was previously reported, the company has been exporting cars to Belarus, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. Cars are also being assembled at Kazakhstan’s plant «SaryarkaAvtoProm in Kostanay city (Kazakhstan).

«2019 has been declared the Year of Development of Export Potential at GM Uzbekistan, and today the company is in talks to expand its activities in this area,» the report says.

Following the visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan, it was reported that deliveries of cars and trucks, buses, agricultural, municipal and special equipment, household electrical equipment are expected from the neighboring country to Kyrgyzstan.