Water supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended tomorrow, on April 23. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Water supply in the area bounded by the railway line and Fuchik, Mikhail Frunze Streets and Manas Avenue will be suspended due to maintenance work at Zapad-2 water intake from 9.00 till 18.00.

City Administration asks citizens, enterprises and institutions to stock up on drinking water.