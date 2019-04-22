03:19
300,000 from Almazbek Atambayev: Plaintiffs disagree with compensation

Ex-Speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov, former heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office Keneshbek Duishebaev and Azimbek Beknazarov disagree with decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court to recover from the defendant ex-President Almazbek Atambayev only 300,000 soms (100,000 for each of them) instead of the demanded 3 million.

The plaintiffs believe that a million soms should have been collected from April TV channel, and not limited to a refutation. Representative of the interests of Almazbek Atambayev also filed an appeal. The defendant claims that he just expressed his opinion, and one can not be prosecuted for it.

The defendants also request to include the results of a linguistic expertise into the case file. It indicates, in particular, that the characteristics announced by Almazbek Atambayev are of a general nature.

Recall, Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Azimbek Beknazarov and Keneshbek Duishebaev filed a lawsuit against April TV channel and Almazbek Atambayev. Former high-ranking officials were outraged by Almazbek Atambayev’s interview with the television channel in which he spoke in their address. The district court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.
