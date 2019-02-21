10:29
Violent religious extremism - threat for Kyrgyzstan

As part of a sociological survey, commissioned by the International Republican Institute (IRI is a non-profit organization declaring assistance to individual countries in building democracy as its goal) at the end of 2018, respondents were asked whether they believed that violent religious extremism was a threat for Kyrgyzstan.

At least 49 percent of the study participants responded that this was a serious threat. Other 24 percent of respondents said that it was a relatively serious threat. Ten percent of Kyrgyzstanis do not know the answer to this question, and only four percent consider this as an unserious threat.

Kyrgyzstanis also believe that life was better in Soviet times.

About 45 percent of respondents said that it was better for Kyrgyzstan to be a Soviet republic. At least 22 percent answered that it was almost the same. 11 percent of respondents believe that it was worse. About 21 percent do not know the answer to this question.

A total of 1,500 people over 18 were polled.
