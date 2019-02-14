13:06
Prosecutor General: Officials misappropriate money for repair of Bishkek HPP

Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told about criminal cases initiated after the breakdown at the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the power engineers deliberately hid the lack of roof and glazing, and also carried out improper dismantling of equipment.

«As a result of a sharp drop in air temperature, the level of chemically desalinated water fell. Power engineers were not ready for the heating period. Damage to the state amounted to 89.6 million soms. Every year, 400 million soms are allocated for repairs. The funds were spent on personal goals through dummy firms of officials,» Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told.

He added that a deliberately unprofitable agreement on the modernization of the heating plant was signed. «All construction materials were purchased at an unreasonably high price. For example, the market cost of two turbines is $ 22 million, the report contains the price of $ 25 million,» the prosecutor general said.

Two former prime ministers, Sapar Isakov and Zhantoro Satybaldiev, as well as a member of Parliament, the former head of the Ministry of Energy, Osmonbek Artykbaev, are under arrest on charges of corruption during the modernization of the Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant.

In addition to them, former top managers of the energy sector and former head of the National Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev are in the dock.
