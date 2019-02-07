Customs officers detain smuggled cigarettes in Kyrgyzstan

Smuggled tobacco products were detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

The customs officers stopped a Mercedes-Benz truck in Markaz village, Kadamdzhay district. When inspecting cargo compartment of the vehicle, they found a cache with smuggled cigarettes. In total, the offenders tried to smuggle 28 boxes (14,000 packs) of CAVALLO filter cigarettes without excise stamps into the country.

«The goods were imported from Tajikistan. Their cost is estimated at 700,000 soms. Materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» the State Customs Service reported.

Earlier, customs officers detained smuggled cigarettes for 240,000 soms in Osh region.