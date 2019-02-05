Kyrgyz customs officers suppress smuggling of cigarettes for 240,000 soms

Smuggled goods — tobacco products — were detained in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

Employees of the South-West Customs near Dostuk checkpoint stopped Daewoo Kalos car. At least 4,000 packs of German Compliment cigarettes without excise stamps were found during inspection of the vehicle.

«The driver of the detained vehicle was unable to submit documents permitting import of tobacco products into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. The average market cost of the detained goods is 240,000 soms. The collected materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» the State Customs Service reported.