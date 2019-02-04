20:23
Customs officers reveal illegal import of tangerines into Kyrgyzstan

Illegal import of tangerines was revealed in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Customs Service reported.

A Volvo FH12 heavy truck with DAPA trailer was detained in Kyzyl-Kyshtak village of Kara-Suu district on suspicion of transporting goods imported into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union with violations of customs regulations.

«At least 2,000 boxes of tangerines with a marking ARSHAD, made in Pakistan, were found during inspection of the vehicle. The cargo weight was 18 tons. The cargo for about 720,000 soms was transported without any shipping documents. The materials of the case were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region,» the State Customs Service reported.
